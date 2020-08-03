Advertisement

Family who fought off coronavirus, now donating plasma to help others

Medic Regional Blood Center is looking for convalescent plasma donors.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the month of August, Medic Regional Blood Center will be screening all plasma donors for coronavirus antibodies. If you have contracted the virus, you may have antibodies that can help treat those who are currently fighting it.

Becky Gay who fought off the virus says she’s glad to be in a position to help others. She and the majority of her family contracted the virus. Unfortunately, her father passed away from the virus.

Gay says she and her son have donated their convalescent plasma to Medic Regional Blood Center in hopes to help save lives.

“It’s so wonderful to know that between my son and I, they said we can help up to eight patients possibly so that really felt good,” said Becky Gay.

Staff at the blood center will be screening for COVID-19 antibodies for all plasma donors this month.

As cases continue to rise, we see an increase in demand from hospitals for convalescent plasma. We’re trying to identify donors who need that and they can help us out with that,” said Darren Ellis, Marketing Coordinator with Medic Regional Blood Center

For more information on becoming a convalescent plasma donor click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

