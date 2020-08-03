Gov. Lee calls special session to discuss COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he was calling a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to discuss COVID-19 liability protection, telehealth and “laws governing the Capitol grounds.”

According to a release from Lee’s office, the session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections for health care, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

“The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

The session will also cover “laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.