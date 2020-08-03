Advertisement

Gov. Lee calls special session to discuss COVID-19

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he was calling a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to discuss COVID-19 liability protection, telehealth and "laws governing the Capitol grounds."
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he was calling a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to discuss COVID-19 liability protection, telehealth and “laws governing the Capitol grounds.”

According to a release from Lee’s office, the session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections for health care, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

“The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

The session will also cover “laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas that have recently been subject to vandalism, defacement and unlawful overnight camping.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Class canceled for 2 weeks after Maryville elementary staffer gets COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A staff member at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

News

Report says majority of new COVID-19 cases are now outside Nashville, Memphis

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Researchers wrote that cases and hospitalizations appear to be stable in large urban areas, while many small metro areas continue to see growth.

News

‘TVA does a very good job’ says Lamar Alexander after Trump fires chair

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
United States Senator Lamar Alexander responded to President Trump’s reprimanding of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s leadership Monday by saying he believes the company is “doing a good job.”

News

Sevier County extends mask mandate

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sevier County Mayor Latter Waters signed an executive order to extend the county's mask mandate through August 29.

Latest News

News

Family who fought off coronavirus, now donating plasma to help others

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Medic Regional Blood Center are looking for convalescent plasma donors

News

’Letting our guard down’ biggest contributor to new COVID-19 cases says health department

Updated: 45 minutes ago
During a Knox County Health Department briefing on Monday, Charity Menefee said one of the biggest contributors to the county’s growing case count is simply “letting our guard down.”

News

Yosemite officials warn against speeding after two bears are hit and killed on the road

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Yosemite National Park officials are urging visitors to slow down after fours bears were hit by vehicles in the last three weeks.

News

Tennessee Teachers United create virtual rally opposing school reopening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tennessee Teachers United created a virtual rally Monday night opposing schools reopening in the state.

News

Chipotle to use avocado pits to dye new clothing, accessories line

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Avocado pits as a dye? Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is going to use the pits on their new clothing and accessories line Chipotle Goods.

News

MLB cancels ‘Field of Dreams’ game between White Sox, Cardinals

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled next week’s ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.