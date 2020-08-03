Hawkins County Schools to reopen August 17 under ‘Red Level’
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT)- Hawkins County Schools announced Monday its board has approved delaying the start of school until August 17.
WJHL reported that the county’s original school start date was August 4 and then was pushed back to August 10.
The school district posted on Facebook that they are looking to reopen under a “Red Level” from August 17 to September 11.
According to school officials, Red Level means:
Schools will limit access to all students on campus, operating on rotating schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of HCS students to attend in-class instruction daily. Hawkins County Schools will employ the remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion.
