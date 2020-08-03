Hawkins County Schools to reopen August 17 under ‘Red Level’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT)- Hawkins County Schools announced Monday its board has approved delaying the start of school until August 17.

WJHL reported that the county’s original school start date was August 4 and then was pushed back to August 10.

The school district posted on Facebook that they are looking to reopen under a “Red Level” from August 17 to September 11.

According to school officials, Red Level means:

Schools will limit access to all students on campus, operating on rotating schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of HCS students to attend in-class instruction daily. Hawkins County Schools will employ the remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion.

Please refer to our website for the most up-to-date information regarding the 2020-2021 school year. https://www.hck12.net Posted by Hawkins County School District on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.