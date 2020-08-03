Heavy rain, storms for part of our area today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are moving through the eastern half of our area to start the week. We’ll have some rain and storms at times the next couple of days, before more sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning goes from spotty rain, to batches of rain and storms streaming through the eastern half of our area. We’re starting the day at 68 degrees.

Today’s 40% coverage comes with heavy rain and storms streaming through the Valley, Northeast Tennessee, foothills to Smoky Mountains. This leaves spotty rain reaching the Plateau and most of Southeastern Kentucky. We’ll have on and off heavy and storms through the early afternoon, with runoff issues possible and an isolated stronger to severe possible from the Valley to Smokies.

Heavy rain and storms streaming through parts of our area today. (WVLT)

Highs bounce back in the afternoon after the rain becomes more isolated, and we end up with a widespread low to mid 80s for most of our area. Some upper 70s will be left in far Northeast Tennessee, thanks to rain-cooled air.

Tonight will partly cloudy, with an isolated shower and patchy fog. The low will be around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with a more typical scattered rain and storms developing and moving east. We’ll have a 40% coverage of our area as a whole, especially midday through the afternoon. The high will be around 86 degrees.

Wednesday comes with a few showers and storms, and a high around 86 degrees.

Rain chances continue to inch down, with more sunshine the second half of the week. This gets our temperatures back to “normal” in the upper 80s.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

