Hundreds of proposed Mississippi state flag designs released to public

More than 1,800 designs were submitted for a new Mississippi state flag, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Submitted Mississippi state flag designs(Miss. Department of Archives and History)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - More than 1,800 designs were submitted for a new Mississippi state flag, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History released the designs Monday.

Click here to see the designs.

According to the department, one of the requirements by the flag commission is that the design must be simple enough that a child could draw it from memory.

The decision of submitting new designs comes after the state flag was taken down from the State Capitol on July 1.

The commission says it will narrow down the designs by the end of the week and the public will get to see their choices.

Voters will approve the design in November.

