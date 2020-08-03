Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful launches cleanup project following spring flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful launched the ‘Community Restoration River Cleanup Series,’ to help clean up litter following spring flooding.

The cleanup series is funded by a $6,000 Community Restoration and Resiliency grant. The grant is offered year-round to restore communities either through cleanup efforts, beautification or infrastructure replacement following natural disasters.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful was awarded the grant in early 2020 but had to hold off on cleanup efforts due to the pandemic, The group has now developed a COVID-19 policy to ensure volunteer safety. An increased number of cleanups with fewer volunteers have been scheduled to allow for better social distancing,

“Though this grant was named for restoring communities after disaster events, I think this time around the term ‘community restoration’ will have a multilayered meaning for many of us,” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director. “We’re all in the need for some good news these days, to feel like we’re not only part of a community, but still able to give back and we will be getting that sense of restoration, too, thanks to this Keep America Beautiful grant.”

The following cleanups are currently lined up:

COMMUNITY RESTORATION RIVER CLEANUP SERIES

Thursday, August 6 @ 9 a.m. | Fort Loudoun Lake (Knoxville, TN)

Friday, August 7 @ 5:30 p.m. | Douglas Lake (Dandridge, TN)

Saturday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. | Watts Bar Lake (Kingston, TN)

Tuesday, August 11 @ 9:30 a.m. | Cherokee Lake (Bean Station, TN)

Friday, August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. | Nickajack Lake (Chattanooga, TN)

Saturday, August 29 @ 9 a.m. | Chickamauga Lake (Chattanooga, TN)

September 19 @ 10 a.m. | Norris Lake (Norris, TN)

