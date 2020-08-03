Advertisement

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful launches cleanup project following spring flooding

The cleanup series is funded by a $6,000 Community Restoration and Resiliency grant.
‘Community Restoration River Cleanup Series Launched. /
‘Community Restoration River Cleanup Series Launched. /(KTNRB)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful launched the ‘Community Restoration River Cleanup Series,’ to help clean up litter following spring flooding.

The cleanup series is funded by a $6,000 Community Restoration and Resiliency grant. The grant is offered year-round to restore communities either through cleanup efforts, beautification or infrastructure replacement following natural disasters.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful was awarded the grant in early 2020 but had to hold off on cleanup efforts due to the pandemic, The group has now developed a COVID-19 policy to ensure volunteer safety. An increased number of cleanups with fewer volunteers have been scheduled to allow for better social distancing,

“Though this grant was named for restoring communities after disaster events, I think this time around the term ‘community restoration’ will have a multilayered meaning for many of us,” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director. “We’re all in the need for some good news these days, to feel like we’re not only part of a community, but still able to give back and we will be getting that sense of restoration, too, thanks to this Keep America Beautiful grant.”

The following cleanups are currently lined up:

COMMUNITY RESTORATION RIVER CLEANUP SERIES

Thursday, August 6 @ 9 a.m. | Fort Loudoun Lake (Knoxville, TN)

Friday, August 7 @ 5:30 p.m. | Douglas Lake (Dandridge, TN)

Saturday, August 8 @ 9 a.m. | Watts Bar Lake (Kingston, TN)

Tuesday, August 11 @ 9:30 a.m. | Cherokee Lake (Bean Station, TN)

Friday, August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. | Nickajack Lake (Chattanooga, TN)

Saturday, August 29 @ 9 a.m. | Chickamauga Lake (Chattanooga, TN)

September 19 @ 10 a.m. | Norris Lake (Norris, TN)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Jacobs to hold public forum for Knox County residents during Board of Health meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago
During the public forum, each speaker will have up to three minutes to address the Board of Health.

News

Survey reveals teens are concerned about returning to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on teenagers as they prepare to return to school, according to a new survey.

Sports

East Tennessee high school back on the gridiron following Lee’s executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seymour High School starts practice in pads after the Governor issues executive order allowing contact sports.

News

Tennessee patrol vehicle hit with officer and K-9 inside on I-40

Updated: 2 hours ago
All lanes of traffic were blocked off while crews worked to clear the crash.

Latest News

News

7 Tennessee sites added to Register of Historic Places

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee Historical Commission said the seven properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

News

Kentucky school district to buy school supplies for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents and guardians have probably been spending time back to school shopping in the past couple of weeks.

News

National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

Updated: 6 hours ago
Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold.

WVLT

Heavy rain, storms for part of our area today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain and storms are moving through the eastern half of our area to start the week. We'll have some rain and storms at times the next couple of days, before more sunshine.

News

One person tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School

Updated: 12 hours ago
One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School.

WVLT

Storms bubbling up east on Monday, cooler weather to come

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Storms form over the mountains late morning, moving northwest into the Tennessee River Valley by 3:00 p.m. in many cases