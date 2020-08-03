Knox County bar ordinance now in effect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said in a Monday meeting the new bar ordinance would be enforced mainly through “education.”

The ordinance passed during a meeting with the Board of Health in July and affects any business that earns 50 percent or more of its income through alcohol sales.

Charity Menefee with KCHD said the decision was made based on data that shows more young people being affected by COVID-19 and the recommendations by the White House, but that no clusters have been connected to any specific Knox County bars.

