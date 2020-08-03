Knox County Schools to set guidelines for football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will meet with athletic directors Thursday to set guidelines for high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knox County Schools will reconvene with Athletic Directors Thursday at 9 am to set KCS guidelines for HS Football, including:



1. Limited crowds

2. Concessions

Officials are set to discuss crowd size, concessions and facial covering requirements at 9 a.m.

