Knox County teachers return to classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms Monday to prepare for the upcoming school year after being away for months during the pandemic.

Across the school district, staff members used the day to implement new safety measures throughout the school before students return, including directional arrows to encourage social distancing.

Halls High School officials were seen hanging signs reinforcing the mask mandate throughout the school’s hallways.

Teachers from Mooreland Heights Elementary School held an outdoor staff meeting complete with pool noodles to reinforce physical distancing.

Thousands of students have enrolled in Knox County’s virtual program.

KCS is expected to resume classes on August 17.

Teachers are back in their buildings today, getting ready for a new school year! At Farragut Middle School, Lynn Allen and Tyler Baker were installing directional arrows, while Allie Dempsey was preparing her ELA classroom. pic.twitter.com/sfeDxKjKEM — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.