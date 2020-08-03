Advertisement

Knox County teachers return to classrooms

KCS is expected to resume classes on August 17.
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms on Monday. /
Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms on Monday. /(KCS)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teachers returned to their classrooms Monday to prepare for the upcoming school year after being away for months during the pandemic.

Across the school district, staff members used the day to implement new safety measures throughout the school before students return, including directional arrows to encourage social distancing.

Halls High School officials were seen hanging signs reinforcing the mask mandate throughout the school’s hallways.

Teachers from Mooreland Heights Elementary School held an outdoor staff meeting complete with pool noodles to reinforce physical distancing.

Thousands of students have enrolled in Knox County’s virtual program.

KCS is expected to resume classes on August 17.

