Knox PAWS needs your help to continue helping seniors

By Harry Sullivan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For over 16 years, Knox PAWS has placed hundreds of older rescue animals with lonely seniors, providing much needed companionship. It’s not just adoption that Knox PAWS offers, the organization also supplies the seniors with pet supplies, veterinary services, as well as grooming for their four-legged friend.

“It’s not just find them an animal, drop it off and be done,” says Knox PAWS coordinator Monica Brown. “We’re there for the life of the client and the life of the pet.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has seen a decrease in funding, as well as an increase in need. With 86 clients who have pets, and an additional 113 enrolled in the Feed-A-Pet program, Knox PAWS is looking to the community for support.

“We need supplies,” says Brown. “We need dog food, we need cat food, we definitely need food bowls, leashes, collars, blankets, dog cages, and dog beds. There is a never ending need for those dog beds.”

If you’d like to donate any items or make a monetary donation, you can do so at: https://secure.donationpay.org/knoxseniors/

All proceeds will benefit the Knox PAWS program and will help them to continue placing older pets with lonely seniors for love and companionship.

