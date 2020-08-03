Advertisement

Knoxville man accused of cutting mother’s oxygen supply, kidnapping 3 children

Held was charged with three counts of kidnapping, resisting arrest, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Brian Held, 43 /
/
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials said a woman was arrested after he reportedly broke into his mother’s home, attempted to cut off her oxygen supply and kidnapped his children for which he did not have custody of.

Knox County deputies said officers responded to a domestic matter on the 1200 block of Copper Road on Saturday afternoon.

On the scene of the incident, a woman told deputies her son, Brian Held, 43, came to her home uninvited and entered through the back door. Held was reportedly irate when he entered the home and continuously yelled at the victim. Held’s mother said she believed he was under the influence of narcotics.

According to reports, during an argument between the mother and son, Held allegedly took her oxygen hose and kinked it, cutting off her air supply for nearly five minutes and yelled “I wish you would just die.” The woman told deputies she became dizzy and began to lose consciousness during that time.

KCSO reported Held then grabbed his son, who was refusing to leave the home, by the arm, pulled him out of the house and into his vehicle. Held then reportedly pulled out of the driveway at a high speed.

Investigators said Held did not have custody of the child and did not have visitation rights. Held’s mother has had custody of the child since 2012, according to court records. She told deputies Held was likely headed towards Union School Road, to attempt to pick up his other children, for which he did not have custody of.

Deputies located Held on High Avenue with three children in the cars. KCSO officers said Held resisted arrest and said the children went with him willingly.

All three children were returned to their grandmother and Held was transported to the Knox County Detention Facility. Held was charged with three counts of kidnapping, resisting arrest, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

