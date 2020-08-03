’Letting our guard down’ biggest contributor to new COVID-19 cases says health department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Knox County Health Department briefing on Monday, Charity Menefee said one of the biggest contributors to the county’s growing case count is simply “letting our guard down.”

“A lot of what we’re seeing in clusters is getting comfortable with people and letting our guard down,” said Menefee. “Whether it’s at a backyard barbecue or just getting comfortable with being around the same five people you work with and see every day, it’s important to always continue to practice the five core actions.”

The Knox County Health Department has reported there have been multiple clusters connected to house parties where social distancing was not practiced and guests did not wear masks.

The five core actions KCHD encourages everyone to practices include:

Physical distancing

Wearing cloth face coverings

Frequent handwashing

Cleaning surfaces

Staying home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine

