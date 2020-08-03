Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs to hold public forum for Knox County residents during Board of Health meeting

During the public forum, each speaker will have up to three minutes to address the Board of Health.
(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health will hold its scheduled meeting via Zoom on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will hold a 30-minute public forum at the start of the meeting.

The public forum will take place in the City/County Building’s Main Assembly Room. Mayor Jacobs will connect to the Zoom meeting from there.

“When this began, the Board of Health acted as an advisory council, but now these doctors are drafting and approving public policy,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “No public institution I’ve ever seen can make these types of sweeping regulations without public input. Transparency is the greatest tool we have in government, and this situation is no different.”

To register for the forum, Knox County residents must call the Mayor’s office at 865-215-2005 to speak to Marsha between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

Due to time constraints, around 10 people will be able to participate in the forum. Officials said a few others will be queued in case extra time is available.

Individuals speaking at the public forum will be required to come to the City/County Building at 400 Main Street to work with on-site staff to join the meeting.

In addition to the seats reserved for public forum participants, the Main Assembly will accommodate 50 physically distanced people in its upper and lower levels. The line for entry will form outside the Main Street entrance of the City/County Building. Physical access to the meeting will be restricted when capacity for the Main Assembly is met. Attendees will be required to wear masks. Masks will be provided to anyone who does not have their own.

