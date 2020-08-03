Memphis teen arrested in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.

WREG reported Memphis police arrested Lepadro Finley Saturday in connection with a shooting near Airways Boulevard. Investigators said it happened July 30.

Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Antoine Draper.

Finley was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.