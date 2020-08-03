Memphis teen arrested in deadly shooting
A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.
WREG reported Memphis police arrested Lepadro Finley Saturday in connection with a shooting near Airways Boulevard. Investigators said it happened July 30.
Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Antoine Draper.
Finley was charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.