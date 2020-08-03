MLB cancels ‘Field of Dreams’ game between White Sox, Cardinals
Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled next week's 'Field of Dreams' game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WVLT/WSBT)-- Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled next week’s ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal tweeted Monday the game intended to be played on August 13 in Dyersville, Iowa was canceled due to a logistical problem.
Rosenthal says it is not believed to be tied to a recent string of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cardinals.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WSBT. All rights reserved.