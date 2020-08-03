MLB cancels ‘Field of Dreams’ game between White Sox, Cardinals

(WVLT/WSBT)-- Major League Baseball has reportedly canceled next week’s ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal tweeted Monday the game intended to be played on August 13 in Dyersville, Iowa was canceled due to a logistical problem.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

Rosenthal says it is not believed to be tied to a recent string of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cardinals.

