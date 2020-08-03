Advertisement

Multiple Crews search for possible drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry

The Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Rescue were searching for a drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry Sunday night.
Fort Dickerson Quarry in Knoxville / Source: WVLT
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Rescue were searching for a possible drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry Sunday night.

According to a release from KPD, crews responded to Fort Dickerson Quarry around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after dispatch received multiple calls about a possible drowning.

“Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad personnel all responded to the scene and began an active search for the victim. The victim, an adult male, was at the park with his family when he was observed falling off of a float into the water and never resurfaced,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

KPD says crews searched for the victim until around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Knox County Rescue Squad and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continue to search for the victim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

