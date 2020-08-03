N.C. group offering $5K reward after bear found with Trump sticker on collar
The bear had previously been collared and had its ears bolted as apart of a study.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WVLT) - A bear help group in North Carolina announced a $5,000 reward for information after a bear was discovered with a President Donald Trump campaign sticker on its collar.
According to the group, Help Asheville Bears-HAB, this is the second time a bear has been found with a similar type of sticker since 2019.
“Bears are not billboards,” the group’s post read.
The bear had previously been collared and had its ears bolted as part of a study.
The HAB group said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-855-SOS-BEAR.
