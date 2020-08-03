Advertisement

N.C. group offering $5K reward after bear found with Trump sticker on collar

The bear had previously been collared and had its ears bolted as apart of a study.
The bear had previously been collared and had bolts placed in its ears as part of a data study. /
The bear had previously been collared and had bolts placed in its ears as part of a data study. /(Help Asheville Bears via Facebook)
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WVLT) - A bear help group in North Carolina announced a $5,000 reward for information after a bear was discovered with a President Donald Trump campaign sticker on its collar.

According to the group, Help Asheville Bears-HAB, this is the second time a bear has been found with a similar type of sticker since 2019.

“Bears are not billboards,” the group’s post read.

The bear had previously been collared and had its ears bolted as part of a study.

The HAB group said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-855-SOS-BEAR.

Bears are NOT Billboards! Second black bear in Asheville,NC confirmed with political sticker on tracking collar....

Posted by Help Asheville Bears-HAB on Friday, July 31, 2020

