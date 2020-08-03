Advertisement

One person tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School.
Oak Ridge High School / Source: (Explore Oak Ridge)
Oak Ridge High School / Source: (Explore Oak Ridge)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School.

In a letter to parents and staff, the school superintendent says they learned Saturday that one staff member at Oak Ridge High School tested positive for the virus.

“It is our sincere hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. Unfortunately, I am writing to let you know that we learned on Saturday, August 1st, that a staff member who had last been in the building at Oak Ridge High School on Friday, July 31, has tested positive for COVID-19. Having this report Saturday morning allowed us to implement a 24-hour closure so we could thoroughly disinfect the building on Saturday. A second disinfectant fogging of the full building occurred on Sunday,” the school said.

According to the letter, Oak Ridge High School has taken the following steps after learning of the positive case:

1. All staff members (and their families) who were identified as having been in close contact with the staff member have been individually contacted to identify the specific areas of building that they visited.

2. We are advising staff members who believe they have come into close contact with an individual who has received a positive test for COVID-19 to talk to their building administrators. For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer starting from 2 days before onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

3. All areas of the ORHS building identified as having been potentially infected have been stringently cleaned since the time of the potential exposure.

4. The ORS administrative staff has reevaluated these circumstances with the guidance of the school system’s newly formed Communicable Disease Team (CDT) which is composed of leaders from the Oak Ridge Schools and the appropriate County Health Department.

The School says they have been, and will continue to follow the CDC guidelines surrounding the pandemic including:

· Confirming cases with the appropriate County Health Department;

· Quickly and transparently communicating known possible COVID-19 exposures to any potentially affected individuals and their families, as well as to the broader school and Oak Ridge communities; and

· Protecting the identity of the individual or individuals involved.

“Again, it is our hope that you and your loved ones are and will remain healthy and safe while we all continue to address the challenges of the COVID – 19 Pandemic,” the letter says.

