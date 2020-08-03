Police: Florida man intentionally set fire that killed him, his wife

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - Florida police believe a man started a fire intentionally that led to his death and his wife’s.

WTSP reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday that Charles Nelson used an “accelerate” to set a fire that killed the couple on July 31. The case is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Investigators said his wife, 75-year-old Nanet Nelson, called 911 for help, but she couldn’t escape the house. Firefighters pulled the couple out, but when they did, the husband was already dead. Janet Nelson died of her injuries twice.

WTSP reported police said they’d been called to the home twice before, once in 2014 and later in 2019, for “domestic quarrels.” Nobody was arrested either time.

