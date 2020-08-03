Police investigating after critically injured Tennessee woman found lying in the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis police said an investigation is underway after an injured woman was found lying in the street Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene of the incident on Miles Drive.

The woman was rushed to Methodist University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, the cause of the woman’s injuries are undetermined. The incident is under investigation.

