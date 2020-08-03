Advertisement

Police investigating after critically injured Tennessee woman found lying in the street

According to police, the cause of the woman’s injuries are undetermined.
(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis police said an investigation is underway after an injured woman was found lying in the street Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene of the incident on Miles Drive.

The woman was rushed to Methodist University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, the cause of the woman’s injuries are undetermined. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox PAWS needs your help to continue helping seniors

Updated: moments ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
With an increase in need and a decrease in funding, Knox PAWS is turning to the community for support.

News

Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall

Updated: moments ago
A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

News

Car crashes into Clinton gas station

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A vehicle drove through the front of a Clinton gas station Monday morning.

News

Knox County bar ordinance now in effect

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Knox County Health Department said in a Monday meeting the new bar ordinance would be enforced mainly through “education.”

News

Hundreds infected with COVID-19 at Georgia summer camp

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them — about three-quarters — were positive.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin Spice Lattes to return to Starbucks menus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
You may also be able to get the popular drink quicker than ever before.

News

N.C. group offering $5K reward after bear found with Trump sticker on collar

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bear had previously been collared and had its ears bolted as apart of a study.

News

Knoxville man accused of cutting mother’s oxygen supply, kidnapping 3 children

Updated: 1 hours ago
Held was charged with three counts of kidnapping, resisting arrest, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

News

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful launches cleanup project following spring flooding

Updated: 3 hours ago
The cleanup series is funded by a $6,000 Community Restoration and Resiliency grant.

News

Mayor Jacobs to hold public forum for Knox County residents during Board of Health meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
During the public forum, each speaker will have up to three minutes to address the Board of Health.