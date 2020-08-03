Advertisement

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

FILE-In this June 22, 2020 file photo Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI arrives for his departure at Munich Airport in Freising, Germany. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.
FILE-In this June 22, 2020 file photo Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI arrives for his departure at Munich Airport in Freising, Germany. Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.(Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

The daily Passauer Neue Presse quoted Peter Seewald, a biographer of the retired pontiff, as saying that the 93-year-old has been suffering from a facial infection since his return to Rome.

Seewald, who has published several book-length interviews with Benedict, handed over a copy of the biography to the former pontiff on Saturday, the newspaper reported. He described Benedict as being optimistic and talking about possibly writing himself if his strength picks up, though he said that Benedict is physically very frail.

The Vatican press office downplayed the severity of Benedict's condition, citing his longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, in a statement released to the media.

According to Gaenswein, "the emeritus pope's health condition doesn't create particular concern, except that for a 93-year-old man who is getting over the most acute phase of a painful, but not serious illness."

In June, Benedict made a four-day visit to the Bavarian city of Regensburg to see his ailing brother. It was his first trip out of Italy since he resigned as pope in 2013.

His brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, died on July 1 at age 96.

Benedict has lived at a monastery in the Vatican City since shortly after his retirement. Elected to the papacy in 2005 to succeed St. John Paul II, the former Joseph Ratzinger was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign the post.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox PAWS needs your help to continue helping seniors

Updated: moments ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
With an increase in need and a decrease in funding, Knox PAWS is turning to the community for support.

National

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

Updated: moments ago
The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

News

Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall

Updated: moments ago
A popular online spoof of the children’s favorite “Goodnight Moon,” reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

Latest News

National

Pinky-swear gets suicidal Florida teen off overpass ledge

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

National

Deputy offers pinky-swear to suicidal teen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
The teen said he was tired of life and wanted to jump off the bridge.

News

Car crashes into Clinton gas station

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A vehicle drove through the front of a Clinton gas station Monday morning.

National Politics

House committees subpoena top Pompeo aides over IG firing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats have subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that the Trump administration is stonewalling their investigation into the firing of the State Department’s top independent watchdog earlier this year.

News

Knox County bar ordinance now in effect

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Knox County Health Department said in a Monday meeting the new bar ordinance would be enforced mainly through “education.”

National

Grandmother of Kentucky students wants school to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ from digital sign

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The grandmother of two Hazelwood Elementary students are asking for the school to remove the “Black Lives Matter” font from the school’s digital marquee sign.