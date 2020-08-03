Advertisement

Sevier County extends mask mandate

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed an executive order to extend the county's mask mandate through August 29.
Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)
Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed an executive order to extend the county’s mask mandate through August 29.

Sevier County had originally implemented a mask mandate beginning July 10, which was set to expire August 3. The new order extends the mandate.

“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” said Waters, according to a press release from the county. “We are still collecting data from the tests performed during the original mandate, and I do not feel that we have enough information to end the order. The Sevier County School Administration also believes extending the mandate would be beneficial with regards to opening school later this month.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Yves Pons returns for senior season

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year is returning to Rocky Top.

News

Child in critical condition after rescue from Nashville pond

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Officials say a child is in critical condition after a water rescue at a Nashville apartment complex, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Knox County Schools to set guidelines for football

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Knox County Schools will meet with athletics directors Thursday to set guidelines for high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Clarksville police celebrate birthdays across the community

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Clarksville Police Department announced it made appearances across the community over the weekend to celebrate those having birthdays.

Latest News

News

Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Alabama man woke up Friday to find an alligator swimming in his backyard pool, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Class canceled for 2 weeks after Maryville elementary staffer gets COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A staff member at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

News

Victim identified in five-vehicle crash on I-40

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sevierville police have identified the victim after a five-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening on I-40 east near exit 407.

News

Dunkin’ offering free coffee and donuts in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dunkin’ Donuts announced it will be offering free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays for the month of August.

News

Memphis teen arrested in deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.

News

Argument leads to double shooting in Nashville, suspects not found

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nashville police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot Sunday night.