Sevier County extends mask mandate

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed an executive order to extend the county’s mask mandate through August 29.

Sevier County had originally implemented a mask mandate beginning July 10, which was set to expire August 3. The new order extends the mandate.

“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” said Waters, according to a press release from the county. “We are still collecting data from the tests performed during the original mandate, and I do not feel that we have enough information to end the order. The Sevier County School Administration also believes extending the mandate would be beneficial with regards to opening school later this month.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.