Survey reveals teens are concerned about returning to school

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on teenagers as they prepare to return to school, according to a new survey.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on teenagers as they prepare to return to school, according to a new survey.

Junior Achievement partnered with ENGINE insights to survey 1,000 teens nationwide between the ages of 13 to 17.

“The survey showed that teens are just as worried as adults,” said marketing manager Jennifer Galligan, “This is the time they are trying to figure out what to do as a future see parents struggling with jobs and unemployment and fear of getting sick.”

Galligan said it is important for parents to talk about the pandemic with their children as they get ready to return to school.

According to the survey, two-thirds of teens are concerned about going back to school in person in the fall. The teens said they were concerned the quality of their education would be compromised during the pandemic, they or a loved one would get sick and whether they can financially support themselves as adults.

Galligan said students who will participate in remote learning could benefit from a virtual after-school program where they can interact with other students.

Junior Achievement created a virtual resource for parents and students to aid in discussions about life during the pandemic.

