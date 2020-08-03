Advertisement

Tennessee patrol vehicle hit with officer and K-9 inside on I-40

All lanes of traffic were blocked off while crews worked to clear the crash.
All officers, including K-9 Majlo were not injured.
All officers, including K-9 Majlo were not injured. /(Mt. Juliet Police Department)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials said the patrol vehicle of a Tennessee officer was hit along Interstate 40 with a K-9 inside.

Mt. Juliet police said officers were tending to multiple crashes on I-40 near mile marker 227. All lanes of traffic were blocked off while crews worked to clear the crash.

Corporal Barth with Mt. Juliet Police said he had just gotten back into his patrol SUV when he was hit. The officers said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. According to reports, the officers K-9 Majlo was also inside the vehicle at the time.

Officials said all officers and the K-9 were not injured during the crash.

