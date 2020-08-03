Tennessee Teachers United create virtual rally opposing school reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Teachers United created a virtual rally Monday night opposing schools reopening in the state.

According to the organization, the rally was created opposing Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of reopening schools and included doctors, teachers, education officials and staff in the rally.

“We have to be concerned, stick together and look after each other,” said Amanda Kail, rally organizer.

Governor Lee issued reopening guidelines for school districts Tuesday July 28, saying the state believed getting back to in-person classes was the best path for students.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono MD Internal Medicine at Tri Star Summit said in order for a safe reopening the state needs, “Less than 10 cases per 100,000 persons per day for at least 14 days in a row.”

The rally also included teacher Tiffany Crow, who is still battling COVID-19, who expressed her concerns of the reopening.

“There are thousands of people like me facing residual health complications, it is not the flu and if we expose our students and staff to this virus we will see loss of life and loss of quality of life.”

Governor Bill Lee told media he was “encouraged” by the direction the state was taking as it reopens schools and resumes contacts sports.

Crow said she was 100% healthy taking precautions before she contracted the virus and it has been a toll to her mental, physical health and finances.

“It is disheartening that officials have no regard for our teachers and staff and reopening,” said Crow.

Kail said she started a petition towards local lawmakers to reopen schools safely and encourages those to sign.

