Advertisement

USDA identifies mysterious seeds delivered from China

Unsolicited foreign seeds
Unsolicited foreign seeds(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified seeds delivered unprompted to several homes across the country.

Multiple news outlets, including WAVE 3 News, are reporting that the department has identified 14 varieties of seeds in the shipments. They are made up of fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other common plants.

Regardless, the Agriculture Department said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities. The department said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are helping it determine if the seeds pose any risk.

A Logan County woman did plant the seeds before seeing the news that they should not be planted. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash.

Earlier this week, the USDA said they don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky school district to buy school supplies for students

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Parents and guardians have probably been spending time back to school shopping in the past couple of weeks.

News

National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

Updated: 1 hours ago
Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold.

WVLT

Heavy rain, storms for part of our area today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain and storms are moving through the eastern half of our area to start the week. We'll have some rain and storms at times the next couple of days, before more sunshine.

News

One person tests positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge High School.

WVLT

Storms bubbling up east on Monday, cooler weather to come

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Storms form over the mountains late morning, moving northwest into the Tennessee River Valley by 3:00 p.m. in many cases

Latest News

News

Multiple Crews search for possible drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Rescue were searching for a drowning suspect at Fort Dickerson Quarry Sunday night.

News

TBI: Crossville man arrested, charged with first degree murder in wife’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Crossville man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says.

News

Maryville Police: Missing 20-year-old man found dead, no foul play suspected

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Maryville Police Department announced that the missing 20-year-old man, Trenton Ryback was found dead Sunday .

News

4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
The National Park Service estimates over 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating back to 1995, the newspaper said. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

News

Florida man shoots, kills Burger King worker after order takes too long

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Florida fast-food employee is dead after a man is accused of shooting and killing him after his order took too long.

News

73-year-old Sevier County woman dead after shooting incident, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Sevier County woman is dead following a shooting incident at her home Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.