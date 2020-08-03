Victim identified in five-vehicle crash on I-40

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police have identified the victim after a five-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening on I-40 east near exit 407.

Police said 55-year-old Bettina Koelzer of Iowa died in the crash, and three other people were injured.

Investigators said 40-year-old Darryl Kerr of Georgia was traveling west on I-40 when his 2017 Jeep Wrangler crossed the median and crashed into eastbound traffic. Police said the Jeep rolled over, and Kerr was transported to UT Medical Center.

This is will be a long term closure. Multiple medical helicopters arriving. pic.twitter.com/sMFRorwPZb — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 1, 2020

Two passengers, driving in a 2020 Ford Explorer, were also transported to UT Medical Center. They were identified as 43-year-old Vincee Merrifield and 21-year-old Jerra Merrifield.

Two others, the drivers of the other vehicles involved, were not transported.

Police said I-40 east was closed until just before midnight that evening. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of August 3.

