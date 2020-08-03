Vols continue conditioning work in advance of Fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football players continue offseason workouts and conditioning drills on campus this week.

While not full-fledged practice, our media partner Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com said it’s a great way for the coaches to get acclimated with this year’s team.

”I think at the end of the day some Coaches are gonna like what they’ve been able to do the last couple of weeks because the game involves so many freshmen now to get hands-on with them before fall camp starts is a real benefit and I think you’re gonna be able to see teams go faster Rick once they started the pads,” Hubbs said.

The team is currently scheduled to open preseason practice or Fall camp in early August.

The season itself is starting late with a Sept. 26th kickoff to a conference only schedule, which Hubbs says can be an advantage for the league.

”One potential advantage for doing conference only each conference is going to have its own set of protocols and management,” Hubbs said. “So if you were a conference you can come out with your own set of rules so you have more of a controlled environment if you’re playing within your own family as opposed to other conferences who may not be following the same protocols regarding quarantine and everything else.”

We’ll be watching closely for any changes to this year’s already revised schedule as the Vols prepare for the start of preseason practice on Friday, August 7th.

