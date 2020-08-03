Yosemite officials warn against speeding after two bears are hit and killed on the road

(CNN) - Yosemite National Park officials are urging visitors to slow down after four bears were hit by vehicles in the last three weeks.

According to the park, at least two of the bears were killed and the other two were seriously injured. Two of the vehicles were traveling at least 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

“It is important to remember that while traveling in the park, the posted speed limits are not only there to protect people, but to also protect wildlife in areas where animals crossroads,” the park said.

Every year the park says it puts up “Speeding Kills Bears” signs to mark where bears have been hit or killed by vehicles. Some spots change year to year as new incidents occur but some mark frequent accident locations.

Along with bears, owls, pacific fishers, butterflies, red-legged frogs, deer, foxes and mountain lions are also struck by visitors.

“While traveling through Yosemite, try to remember that we are all visitors in the home of countless animals, and it is up to you to follow the rules that are put in place to protect them,” said park officials.

Yosemite reopened in June after the pandemic shut it down. Visitors must have reservations to enter.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.