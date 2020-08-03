Yves Pons returns for senior season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year is returning to Rocky Top. Yves Pons pulled his name out of the NBA Draft on Monday evening - the last day to do so.

Pons had been testing the NBA Draft waters for a few months but ultimately decided to return to Knoxville for his senior season.

The Flying Frenchman is back! https://t.co/DA6W5MQ2ij — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) August 3, 2020

Pons started in all 31 games and became the first Vol to ever be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. The 6′6″ guard/forward combo finished the season with 73 blocks, which is tied for Tennessee’s single-season record (C.J. Black ‘97-‘98). Pons blocked at least one shot in all 31 regular-season games, recording three or more blocks 15 times.

Rick Barnes and staff put together an impressive haul of talent in the 2020 recruiting class. Four new Vols - including five-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson - join Pons and newly-eligible Victor Bailey and graduate transfer E.J. Anosike on the roster.

Tennessee’s 2020 recruiting class finished ranked fifth in the nation and second in the SEC behind Kentucky.

