Zoo Knoxville announces birth of red panda cub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of a new red panda cub.

The panda was born on June 16 at the Boyd Family Panda Village.

The cub weighed 74 grams at birth which is nearly 20 to 30 pounds lower than normal, according to Red Pandas & Program Animal Curator, Sarah Glass.

The cub’s mother was not cooperative with the assistance of zookeepers and started carrying behaviors, which Glass said could be detrimental to the cub if they are inadvertently injured while carrying or dropped.

Zookeepers pulled the cub for hand-raising but said they are optimistic as he continues to gain weight. Glass said they plan to either reintroduce the cub to its mother in at least 3 months or pair the cub with another panda.

Zoo Knoxville is recognized for its expertise in red panda husbandry and is part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

