2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after their vehicle flipped on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.
Rural Metro said both passengers were extradited along with help of Knox County Rescue Squad.
One victim was a Loudon County officer that was assisted to an ambulance.
No information released regarding the second victim.
