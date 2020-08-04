Advertisement

2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them

According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after crews responded to a call of a car crash on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after their vehicle flipped on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.

Rural Metro said both passengers were extradited along with help of Knox County Rescue Squad.

One victim was a Loudon County officer that was assisted to an ambulance.

No information released regarding the second victim.

