2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after their vehicle flipped on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.

Rural Metro said both passengers were extradited along with help of Knox County Rescue Squad.

One victim was a Loudon County officer that was assisted to an ambulance.

No information released regarding the second victim.

