Advertisement

27 dogs need forever homes after Greene County owner dies

The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society said they took in 27 dogs after their owner passed away and now they need to find forever homes.
File image: Pekingese dog
File image: Pekingese dog(Canva)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society said they took in 27 dogs Saturday after their owner passed away. Now the pups need to find forever homes.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the shelter received 27 Pekingese dogs of different ages out of 37 that were found at the Greene County home.

The shelter said the previous owner was a known Pekingese breeder.

Shelter workers and Mobile Pet Service started preparing the dogs for adoption on Sunday with baths, nail trims and ear cleanings.

The adoption center will be closed until August 11 due to the large intake of dogs, but meetings can be scheduled by appointment.

Anyone who would like to donate to the care of the dogs can do so through the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents warned not to let kids board stolen Dickson County school bus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Dickson County officials are warning parents after they say a school bus was stolen.

News

Sheriff responds to barricaded suspect in Kodak

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene where a suspect barricaded himself Tuesday morning, officials said.

News

Former Grainger County bookkeepr indicted for theft of $35K from school

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Investigators said Combs used a check-swap scheme to steal cash.

News

Tennessee officials offer $100K teacher program grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuition, textbooks, and fees are covered for all selected participants.

Latest News

News

Dollywood announces appreciation days for ‘everyday heroes’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dollywood announced it will say thank you to essential workers during the “Everyday Heroes” appreciation days.

News

Blount County schools announce transition to hybrid model for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

Knox County BOH member proposes amendment to reopen bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
O’Brien said instead of a mandate to close all bars, the board of health should enforce a curfew.

News

FBI Knoxville seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
The FBI Knoxville said Monday it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

News

Parents of special needs children concerned over school reopening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
Parents of special needs students fear another school closure could be detrimental.