27 dogs need forever homes after Greene County owner dies

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society said they took in 27 dogs Saturday after their owner passed away. Now the pups need to find forever homes.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the shelter received 27 Pekingese dogs of different ages out of 37 that were found at the Greene County home.

The shelter said the previous owner was a known Pekingese breeder.

Shelter workers and Mobile Pet Service started preparing the dogs for adoption on Sunday with baths, nail trims and ear cleanings.

The adoption center will be closed until August 11 due to the large intake of dogs, but meetings can be scheduled by appointment.

Anyone who would like to donate to the care of the dogs can do so through the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.