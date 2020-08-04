KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers have started to develop this afternoon, and will produce some brief heavy rain and some thunder and lightning at times. Next week looks to be another wet period for us.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers. But overall most of us stay dry with temperatures down in the mid 60s once again. That will lead to some patchy fog to start Wednesday.

For Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the morning. By Noon we’ll be at about 80 degrees and a few pop-up storms will start to develop. We’ve got a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we move into the afternoon on Wednesday.

A look at some of the storms that will pop-up in the afternoon. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

If you have a chance to go out on area lakes, we’ll have smooth waters and light winds. Just watch for the pop-up storms in the afternoon. Should be a rather beautiful lake day.

Wednesday will be a nice day on area lakes. Mostly a calm day with a light chop. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be our last good day for a chance for storms in the after noon for a few days. Thursday’s high is 88.

Friday and into the weekend only a spotty rain chance as high temperatures start to climb into the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will come back as well. So it’s going to feel closer to 100 in the afternoon of Saturday and Sunday. Lots of sunshine to go around so make sure you put on plenty of sunscreen and find the shade when possible.

Next week we’ll stay in the 90s but bring back more widely scattered rain chances for much of the week.

Scattered rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

