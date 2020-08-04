Advertisement

Baby elephant dies 27 days after his birth at St. Louis Zoo

A baby Asian elephant named Avi had died after struggling with health problems since the day he was born.
27-day old baby elephant died at the St. Louis zoo Sunday.
27-day old baby elephant died at the St. Louis zoo Sunday.(St. Louis Zoo)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A baby Asian elephant named Avi had died after struggling with health problems since the day he was born.

The male calf lived for only 27 days and had developmental impairments limiting his ability to feed, said the St. Louis Zoo in a statement Sunday.

“Everyone here is just devastated right now,” said Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Our team of professional elephant care experts did everything possible to help improve the calf’s health. Unfortunately, in the end, it just wasn’t enough as his health complications were too severe.”

According to the zoo, Avi was euthanized and “passed away peacefully” Sunday morning.

The calf was near his mother, Rani, since he was born on July 6 and after weeks of life support measures by the Elephant Care Team, his health deteriorated rapidly over the weekend.

The zoo’s veterinary team said it will conduct a full necropsy on the elephant, and the results won’t be available for several weeks.

The team caring for Avi had prepared for his birth for three years, as he was part of an ongoing project to continue his species.

According to a statement, elephant pregnancies take about 22 months. His mother Rani was bred with a male elephant named Raja, the first Asian elephant to be born in the zoo.

The zoo said there are less than 3,500 Asian elephants left in the wild and they face extinction because of ivory poaching and habitat destruction.

Copyright 2020 CNN All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD says drowning victim has been located at Fort Dickerson Quarry

Updated: moments ago
According to KPD, Knox County Rescue crews and TWRA will resume recovery efforts Monday afternoon.

News

3 escape, 1 still missing after helicopter crashes into Tennessee River

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Alabama husband and wife die one hour apart

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tiffany Davis, of Alabama, said she never imagined losing both her parents at the same time or that it would be because of COVID-19.

WVLT

Isolated showers overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A few showers will move through overnight with patches of fog developing by morning.

Latest News

News

Police: Florida man intentionally set fire that killed him, his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida police believe a man started a fire intentionally that led to his death and his wife's.

News

Hawkins County Schools to reopen August 17 under ‘Red Level’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hawkins County Schools announced Monday its board has approved delaying the start of school until August 17.

News

Class canceled for 2 weeks after Maryville elementary staffer gets COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A staff member at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

News

Report says majority of new COVID-19 cases are now outside Nashville, Memphis

Updated: 3 hours ago
Researchers wrote that cases and hospitalizations appear to be stable in large urban areas, while many small metro areas continue to see growth.

News

‘TVA does a very good job’ says Lamar Alexander after Trump fires chair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
United States Senator Lamar Alexander responded to President Trump’s reprimanding of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s leadership Monday by saying he believes the company is “doing a good job.”

News

Sevier County extends mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sevier County Mayor Latter Waters signed an executive order to extend the county's mask mandate through August 29.