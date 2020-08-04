Blount Co. teens escape behavioral center, reportedly steal Maryville utility truck

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said four juvenile boys escaped the Helen Ross McNabb Gateway Center in Louisville on Monday.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said burglary petitions are on file for the group of boys after they reportedly attempted to break into a market and stole a City of Maryville utility truck.

Just after midnight on Monday, deputies responded to the Gateway Center on Holston College Road on reports of missing juveniles. The four teens were entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

Deputies said they searched the of Holston College Road but did not locate the teens.

Monday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of thefts, burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area of Ralph Phelps Road and Quarry Road. The group reportedly attempted to break into a convenience store on Ralph Road, burglarized and vandalized a church on Ralph Phelps Road and attempted numerous vehicle burglaries.

The teens range in age from 15 to 17 years old. All four boys are in the custody of the Department of Children Services and receiving treatment at Gateway Center in Louisville.

The group of juveniles is described as follows:

• Male, age 16, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches in height, and 180 pounds

• Male, age 16, brown hair, blue/green eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 260 pounds

• Male, age 15, blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 120 pounds

• Male, age 17, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 7 inches in height, and 123 pounds

Sheriff Berrong asked all residents who live in the area of Holston College Road, Ralph Phelps Road, Quarry Road and other nearby locations to be on the lookout for the juveniles. Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles when unattended and secure personal items in their homes or garage.

Anyone in the impacted area who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

