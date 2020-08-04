Blount County schools announce transition to hybrid model for in-person classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County School officials announced the district will transition to a hybrid model for in-person classes.

Officials said the decision was made, “after reviewing data related to infection rates in our County and the effect on our school’s and consulting with our Blount County Health Department.”

The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7.

“The reopening schedule will allow us to keep smaller classes for increased social distancing, keep cohort groups of students together, increase the time for in-person instruction to two or three days a week and reduce contacts and potential exposure to infection,” officials said in a post on Facebook.

