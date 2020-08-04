Advertisement

Blount County schools announce transition to hybrid model for in-person classes

The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7. v
(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County School officials announced the district will transition to a hybrid model for in-person classes.

Officials said the decision was made, “after reviewing data related to infection rates in our County and the effect on our school’s and consulting with our Blount County Health Department.”

The district plans to follow the hybrid model for the next two weeks, beginning on August 7.

“The reopening schedule will allow us to keep smaller classes for increased social distancing, keep cohort groups of students together, increase the time for in-person instruction to two or three days a week and reduce contacts and potential exposure to infection,” officials said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dollywood announces appreciation days for ‘everyday heroes’

Updated: moments ago
Dollywood announced it will say thank you to essential workers during the “Everyday Heroes” appreciation days.

News

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

News

Knox County BOH member proposes amendment to reopen bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
O’Brien said instead of a mandate to close all bars, the board of health should enforce a curfew.

News

FBI Knoxville seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FBI Knoxville said Monday it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

Latest News

News

Parents of special needs children concerned over school reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Parents of special needs students fear another school closure could be detrimental.

News

Blount Co. teens escape behavioral center, reportedly steal Maryville utility truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies said they searched the of Holston College Road but did not locate the teens.

WVLT

Scattered storms popping up today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some developing rain and storms at times the next few days, but we still have more sunshine at times and building heat.

News

Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

News

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox County order

Updated: 9 hours ago
Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.