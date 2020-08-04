15 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Blount County Sheriff’s Office

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Berrong said five employees are currently quarantining at home out of an abundance of caution. A majority of the deputies reported having mild, flu- and cold-like symptoms.

Officials said daily operations at the Sheriff’s Office are running efficiently, and no inmates have been affected.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is carefully following CDC guidelines including daily temperature and health checks of employees and citizens entering the Justice Center. Masks are required for deputies and citizens in the public areas of the Justice Center.

Blount County officials also take temperatures of incoming arrestees before they are allowed into the facility. If an individual has a confirmed COVID-19 case, officials said they follow state protocol.

“The health of our deputies is a primary concern, and I am committed to looking after those who look after our community. We are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus among our 350 deputies and our inmate population. To say it has been a challenge to manage this pandemic among our ranks is an understatement. The inherent dangers that our deputies face on a daily basis, especially in today’s environment, are now magnified by way of this insidious virus. Many of our deputies must work together in confined environments for long periods of time, especially inside the secure areas of the Justice Center. Even with protocols in place to limit exposure, the virus reared its ugly head. The upside is that we our managing to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the ranks, and our reported cases are now on the downtick and we believe we have prevented any further spread. It will be a relief to see an end to this pandemic. In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office is operating efficiently, and we are continuing 24-hour operations to provide services and protection for our citizens.”

