Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

News

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox County order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.

News

2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after crews responded to a call of a car crash on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.

Latest News

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

News

Body of drowning victim recovered from Fort Dickerson Quarry

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to KPD, Knox County Rescue crews and TWRA will resume recovery efforts Monday afternoon.

News

Intruders kill Texas mom, demand money from teens inside home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in Baytown, Texas are still searching for the suspects connected to a deadly home invasion that occurred Monday morning.

News

Teen shot on I-40 after road rage situation in Memphis

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators said a teenager was shot on I-40 in Memphis after an alleged road rage situation Monday evening.

News

Texas teens drown helping man save child

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two teenagers drowned and one man nearly died rescuing a five-year-old girl in Liberty County, Texas.