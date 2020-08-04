Advertisement

Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox County order

Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.

Though all bars were ordered closed for the next two weeks, some, including the Casual Pint, are staying open.

The Casual Pint’s owner said there’s no point in closing up the shop.

“We’re not being irresponsible,” said Nathan Robinette. “We are being healthy, clean and safe. And there’s no reason to shut our economy down again.”

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee has resisted all mentions of another economic shutdown, saying during a briefing that he was “not at any point considering” shutting down Tennessee’s economy again.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 passengers safe after vehicle flips on I-40, trapping them

Updated: 17 minutes ago
According to Rural Metro, two passengers are safe after crews responded to a call of a car crash on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped trapping the passengers.

News

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

Body of drowning victim recovered from Fort Dickerson Quarry

Updated: 19 minutes ago
According to KPD, Knox County Rescue crews and TWRA will resume recovery efforts Monday afternoon.

News

Intruders kill Texas mom, demand money from teens inside home

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Police in Baytown, Texas are still searching for the suspects connected to a deadly home invasion that occurred Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Teen shot on I-40 after road rage situation in Memphis

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Investigators said a teenager was shot on I-40 in Memphis after an alleged road rage situation Monday evening.

News

Texas teens drown helping man save child

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two teenagers drowned and one man nearly died rescuing a five-year-old girl in Liberty County, Texas.

News

Alabama husband and wife die one hour apart

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tiffany Davis, of Alabama, said she never imagined losing both her parents at the same time or that it would be because of COVID-19.

News

Baby elephant dies 27 days after his birth at St. Louis Zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
A baby Asian elephant named Avi had died after struggling with health problems since the day he was born.

WVLT

Isolated showers overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A few showers will move through overnight with patches of fog developing by morning.

News

Police: Florida man intentionally set fire that killed him, his wife

Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida police believe a man started a fire intentionally that led to his death and his wife's.