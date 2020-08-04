Casual Pint refuses to close after Knox County order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week, the Knox County Board of Health ordered bars to close as COVID-19 cases rise in the county. But at least one company has refused to comply.

Though all bars were ordered closed for the next two weeks, some, including the Casual Pint, are staying open.

The Casual Pint’s owner said there’s no point in closing up the shop.

“We’re not being irresponsible,” said Nathan Robinette. “We are being healthy, clean and safe. And there’s no reason to shut our economy down again.”

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee has resisted all mentions of another economic shutdown, saying during a briefing that he was “not at any point considering” shutting down Tennessee’s economy again.

