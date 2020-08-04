COVID-19 test turnaround presents the ‘greatest challenge,’ Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said that COVID-19 test turnaround has presented the “greatest challenge,” when it comes to testing for the virus in the state.

According to a health department representative, they have seen 20,000 to 30,000 tests per day in the state in the last few weeks.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Lee said the state has the “capacity” for testing, but result turnaround has created issues.

In mid-July, Quest Diagnostics attributed backlog delays to a surge in testing. “Our average turnaround time for reporting test results is slightly more than 1 day for our priority 1 patients. However, our average turnaround time for all other populations is 7 or more days,” the company said in a statement.

Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN in late July that turnaround times are still too long in the U.S. “I started out by saying that we are never going to be happy with testing until we get turnaround times within 24 hours and I would be happy with point-of-care testing everywhere. We are not there yet. We are doing everything we can to do that.”

