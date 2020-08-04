Dollywood announces appreciation days for ‘everyday heroes’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced it will say thank you to essential workers during the “Everyday Heroes” appreciation days.

Frontline employees, first responders and members of the military will be offered an online-only discount from now until Sept. 21 to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the offer period, “everyday heroes” will be able to purchase up to six one-day Dollywood tickets for $39. They can also receive discounts at the Dreammore Resort and Spa.

