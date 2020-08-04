Elizabethton Schools to limit athletics ticket sales, offers livestream

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elizabethton Schools announced that ticket sales for fall athletics will be limited.

Season passes will only be available to immediate family members of participants in football, cheerleading, band, and choir. A maximum of six tickets will be available for students to purchase. Tickets will be $50 and parking passes will be $50.

“We appreciate our community’s longstanding commitment to the support of Cyclone athletics,” said a release. “Our intention was to provide season ticket opportunities to everyone in our community, but our current situation has made that impossible.”

The school said a one-year subscription to the NFHS Network for $69.99 will be available for anyone who wishes to watch events via live stream. A link is expected to be released to purchase the subscription at a later date.

