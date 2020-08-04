Farragut @ West football to air on WVLT News
WVLT News will air the Farragut at West football game.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rivalry football is back as Farragut High School takes on West High School in a few weeks.
WVLT News will air the two week match up game set for August 28 at 7:30 p.m.
According to WVLT sports commentator Mark Packer, Knox County Schools will meet with athletic directors Thursday to set guidelines for high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials are set to discuss crowd size, concessions and facial covering requirements at 9 a.m.
You can watch the WVLT News sports and specials live stream here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.