Farragut @ West football to air on WVLT News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rivalry football is back as Farragut High School takes on West High School in a few weeks.

WVLT News will air the two week match up game set for August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

According to WVLT sports commentator Mark Packer, Knox County Schools will meet with athletic directors Thursday to set guidelines for high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials are set to discuss crowd size, concessions and facial covering requirements at 9 a.m.

You can watch the WVLT News sports and specials live stream here.

