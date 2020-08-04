FBI Knoxville seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI Knoxville office said it is seeking information regarding new images and audio recordings that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

The FBI tweeted Monday saying the woman in the photos and recordings may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child.

The #FBI released new photos and an audio recording of Jane Doe 35. Law enforcement officers believe she may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child. Can you help us identify her? Submit tips to https://t.co/KtLWCeFBU5. https://t.co/3IzUS82oKQ pic.twitter.com/VDgI6XuIUx — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) August 3, 2020

To report tips visit the FBI Tips website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.