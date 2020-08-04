Advertisement

FBI Knoxville seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

The FBI Knoxville said Monday it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI is grappling with a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they&amp;rsquo;re scrambling to slow through a combination of prosecution and public awareness. Beyond the run-of-the-mill plots, officials say, is a particularly concerning trend involving &amp;ldquo;money mules.&amp;rdquo; These are people who, unwittingly or not, use their own bank accounts to move money for criminals for purposes they think are legitimate or even noble. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (KY3)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI Knoxville office said it is seeking information regarding new images and audio recordings that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

The FBI tweeted Monday saying the woman in the photos and recordings may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child.

To report tips visit the FBI Tips website here.

