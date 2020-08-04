FBI Knoxville seeking information leading to rescue of child victims
The FBI Knoxville said Monday it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI Knoxville office said it is seeking information regarding new images and audio recordings that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.
The FBI tweeted Monday saying the woman in the photos and recordings may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child.
To report tips visit the FBI Tips website here.
