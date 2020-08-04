First day in football pads for area high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Governor signed his executive order Friday allowing contact in high school sports. That opened the door for teams to begin practicing in full pads and that’s just what happened on Monday.

In fact, Scott Branton’s Seymour Eagles were among the first schools to hit the turf Monday morning. Like all the players across the region, things haven’t gone quite as planned for Seymour, but coach says his Eagles are soaring in the right direction and are thrilled to once again be popping those pads, ”Our kids were asking every week coach what’s the update, what’s the update? of course we didn’t have any answers for them until recently and so today I pulled in about 6:25 am and we had about ten kids waiting so they’re very excited to get in full pads and get the season going.“

On how he felt senior Michael Nevins said, ”Blessed, Honestly I’m just so happy to be out here right now. Honestly, once this Covid thing hit I didn’t think we’d even be here right now. I was literally telling every single person I know that finally we might have a season this year. I’m stoked about it.”

Just as excited are the players here at Fulton High School. They donned the pads for the first time Monday afternoon, still cognizant of the need for safety as they tackle the virus and each other says quarterback Tommy Sweat, ” When we end practice it’s keep your space, fist bump, it’s just little things where you’re just used to building camaraderie with your team and now you’ve gotta do it at a distance.”

Sweat and the Falcons struggled early, but finished strong last year, experience this group hopes to build on this season added Camerson Stokes, “Last year we were young and as the season went on we kept progressing and progressing we just learned over time and we’re getting better.“

Head coach Rob Black agreed saying, “I kind of feel like once we get into real football we can start adding to it instead of teaching like romper room, we’re excited about that.”

Our Varsity All Access preseason special is set for August 18th and then two days later in the 20th it’s the Rivalry Thursday season opener featuring the battle of Morristown, East vs. West. It’s all just a couple short weeks away.

