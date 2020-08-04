Advertisement

Former Grainger County bookkeepr indicted for theft of $35K from school

Investigators said Combs used a check-swap scheme to steal cash.
An investigation resulted in the indictment of Valerie Combs, the former bookkeeper at Grainger High School. /(Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The former bookkeeper at Grainger County High School was indicted after investigators determined she stole at least $35,397 from the school.

Valerie Combs served as the GHS bookkeeper for more than six and a half years. Combs resigned on February 28, 2018.

During her time at GHS, officials said Combs was responsible for receiving and depositing money, preparing and signing checks, recording transactions in the school’s records, and reviewing and reconciling school bank statements.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Combs reportedly used several schemes to misappropriate school money and conceal her activities.

Investigators said Combs used a check-swap scheme to steal cash.

One incident involved Combs receiving a $600 check from a business for a promotional banner to be displayed at athletic events. Officials said she did not issue a receipt for the check or record it in the school accounting system. Instead, Combs exchanged the check for cash from other school collections – effectively “cashing” the check through the collection drawer for her own personal use.

Combs is also accused of altering school records and manipulating receipts for school cash collections.

Investigators reported Combs stole $34,754 in cash. Combs allegedly used the school purchasing card for personal purchases totaling $643. These purchases included wine, a kitchen blender and various food items. Investigators are also questioning more than $7,000 in other purchases of mostly food and other grocery items that can’t be definitively tied to Combs.

The Grainger County Grand Jury indicted Valerie Anne Combs on one count of theft over $10,000.

“There were several weaknesses within the school’s financial processes that allowed this theft to go undetected for several years,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “The former bookkeeper was largely responsible for nearly all the financial activities of the school, and school officials failed to ensure deposits were made intact or review charge card statements and invoices prior to payment.”

