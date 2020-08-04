Gov. Lee recommends wearing masks daily

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee stressed the importance of wearing masks each day and called it a personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing WATCH LIVE: Governor Lee holds a media briefing. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

While Lee stressed the importance of mask wearing during a media briefing Tuesday, he has yet to issue a statewide mandate.

Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, encouraged widespread mask use in Tennessee and pointed to the possible closure of bars.

Lee said he discussed alternative plans with Birx to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that do not involve a state-wide mask mandate, forcing bars to close or shutting down the economy.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.