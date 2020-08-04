Greeneville City Schools halt athletics after students test positive for COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greeneville City Schools announced they will put athletics on hold after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter released by the school system, a group of Greeneville High School students traveled together on a charted bus to an event outside the district and became ill.

Greeneville Schools released the following statement on the decision:

“Currently, out of an abundance of caution, athletics are shut down at GHS and GMS. This measure was put into place after I was made aware that a group of GCS students had recently participated in a non-district event and had traveled together on a chartered bus. I was informed that some of the students who traveled together became ill and that some have since tested positive for COVID-19. It is our hope and prayer that all students who have become ill or tested positive will experience no or minor symptoms and that they and their family members will remain healthy and safe.

An investigation in conjunction with the local and regional health department is ongoing to complete contact tracing and determine who may have been exposed. Greeneville City Schools will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Tennessee Department of Health guidelines for the management of individuals who have been diagnosed with, or exposed to COVID-19. All students who have tested positive are required to isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms of COVID-19 or from the date of their positive test if they are asymptomatic. Additionally, anyone testing positive must be symptom-free without the use of fever-reducing medication and their symptoms must be improving for at least 24 hours at the completion of the 10-day isolation before being allowed to return. Students who are identified as close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive or symptomatic individual. It is not necessary for an exposed student to obtain a COVID-19 test unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms. A negative COVID-19 test does not alter the quarantine period as a student is at risk of getting sick for up to 14 days after they last had contact with an infected person.

As always, the health and well-being of our students and employees is at the forefront of every decision we make. During this global pandemic, we are working harder than ever to balance the overall needs of our students while ensuring that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe during the time they are entrusted to our care.”

