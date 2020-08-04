Advertisement

Hamblen County, Loudon County principals named finalists for Principal of the Year

Two principals from the East Tennessee area have been named finalists for Principal of the Year in Tennessee.
With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty... especially in public schools.
With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty... especially in public schools.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two principals from the East Tennessee area have been named finalists for Principal of the Year in Tennessee.

Matthew Drinnon, principal at John Hay Elementary in Hamblen County, and Marvin Feezell, of Philadelphia Elementary School were both finalists for the award.

“All across the state, our exceptional school and district leaders are working tirelessly to ensure that students are safe, fed and continue to have access to high-quality learning opportunities—all while leading their communities through a totally new era of education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Strong leadership is vital to the success of our students and educators, and I am grateful to these incredible leaders who are doing so much to serve students.”

Some East Tennessee supervisors have also been nominated for awards.

Mandy Lloyd, of Hamblen County, and Keith Wilson, of Knox County, were named finalists for the Supervisor of the Year Award.

